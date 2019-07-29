REDINGTON BEACH (CBSMiami) – Five distressed whales have apparently beached themselves off Redington Beach, Florida.
Redington Beach is just south of Clearwater.
According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, officials with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission and marine biologists from the Clearwater Aquarium are on the scene trying to help the whales.
Deputies out with @MyFWC and @CMAquarium marine biologists on Redington Beach for five distressed whales who appear to have beached themselves. pic.twitter.com/dXlTIFG4H9
— Pinellas SO (@SheriffPinellas) July 29, 2019
Authorities set up tents and canopies over the whales as officials evaluate the animals.
It’s not known what type of whales they are or what condition they are in.
