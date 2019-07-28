



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The US Navy has commissioned a new ship right here in South Florida.

USS Paul Ignatius was brought into service Saturday at Port Everglades.

It’s the Navy’s 67th destroyer of the class and has advanced combat capabilities.

The ship has been under construction for the past four years.

The commissioning ceremony means the 513-foot destroyer is officially ready for action.

The crew, however, still has to do some more training.

It’s home port will be near Jacksonville.