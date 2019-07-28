Comments
There’s a unique South Florida based art project underway, and fittingly, it comes in the form of mermaids, which symbolize our relationship with water.
Local artists are casting the life-sized mythical creatures out of real people, and they come with a purpose.
Once the mermaids are complete, project participants plan to sink them, creating an underwater art installation for divers and an artificial reef, so badly needed by sea-life. While at the same time spreading a very important message.
Guests: Evan Snow/1000 Mermaids Exec. Director & Project Director
Sierra Rasberry/Artist & Co-Founder of the 1000 Mermaids Artificial Reef Project
