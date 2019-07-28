  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Rudabeh Shahbazi
Filed Under:1000 Mermaids, Florida News, Focus On South Florida, Local TV, Rudabeh Shahbazi, South Florida

There’s a unique South Florida based art project underway, and fittingly, it comes in the form of mermaids, which symbolize our relationship with water.

Local artists are casting the life-sized mythical creatures out of real people, and they come with a purpose.

Once the mermaids are complete, project participants plan to sink them, creating an underwater art installation for divers and an artificial reef, so badly needed by sea-life. While at the same time spreading a very important message.

Guests: Evan Snow/1000 Mermaids Exec. Director & Project Director

Sierra Rasberry/Artist & Co-Founder of the 1000 Mermaids Artificial Reef Project

