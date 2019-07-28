ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — A new detail in the ongoing saga regarding Russian meddling in the 2016 Presidential Election.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott says he was never told in 2016 when he was Florida’s governor that Russian hackers had gained access to voter databases in two Florida counties ahead of the election.

Scott said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he was never contacted by the Department of Homeland Security in 2016 about the infiltration. The Republican says he learned about most of the details this year.

Current Gov. Ron DeSantis said in May that the hackers didn’t manipulate any data and the election results weren’t compromised.

Scott made his comments Sunday when asked about a Senate report that said all states were targeted to varying degrees by Russian hackers.

Scott said he hasn’t yet read the report, though he was briefed on it.

