



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a shooting that took place on I-95 near the exit for Ives Dairy Road.

Authorities say a silver Nissan Altima was traveling north on I-95 at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday with four occupants inside.

Police say as the vehicle passed Ives Dairy Road, an unknown suspect pulled up next to the Nissan and fired a gun several times, hitting the drivers’ side.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, 18 shots were fired at the vehicle.

The Nissan briefly swerved off the highway before exiting at the next off ramp, which was Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

The vehicle pulled into a diner located at 220 South Federal Highway, where the driver noticed a Hallandale Police cruiser.

Police say two of the four occupants inside the Nissan sustained gunshot wounds.

The driver was shot multiple times and a passenger sitting behind the driver’s seat was shot in the leg.

Both were transported to Aventura Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

The four passengers are all between the ages of 20 and 25.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.