



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Final funeral arrangements have been set for a Broward Sheriff’s deputy who was killed in an on-duty car crash in Deerfield Beach on July 21.

A public viewing for Deputy Benjamin Nimtz, 30, will be held in the evening of July 31 at Fred Hunter’s in Hollywood and a morning service at Cavalry Chapel in Fort Lauderdale is planned for August 1.

According to BSO, Nimtz and another deputy were driving in separate BSO vehicles in response to a domestic violence call, with lights and sirens activated around 3 a.m.

They were heading southbound on Military Trail approaching the intersection of Southwest 10th Street.

As Nimtz drove through the intersection, he collided with a Toyota Tundra that was driving eastbound on Southwest 10th Street. The other deputy witnessed the crash and called for help.

Deputy Nimtz and the driver of the truck, Darran Johnson, 32, were taken to the hospital, where Nimtz was pronounced dead.

Johnson survived the crash with non-life threatening injuries, but investigators found that he was speeding during the time of the crash and concluded that was a contributing factor to the accident.

Detectives are still investigating the incident and are waiting for results of Johnson’s toxicology test.

Nimtz had been working out of the Deerfield Beach District for about a year and a half.

BSO said he had only three more shifts left before he moved out of the state to go be with his family. His wife and children had moved up to Indiana and Nimtz was just finishing up his service before being reunited with them.

Ahead of the funeral services, BSO has asked those who want to help to donate to the Deputy Benjamin Nimtz Memorial Fund, where 100 percent of the proceeds will go to support the education of Nimtz’s children.

Nimtz’s family has asked the media to not attend the viewing and memorial because they wish to mourn his life privately.