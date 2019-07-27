LAND O’LAKES (CBSMiami/AP) – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl is facing serious charges.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that 23-year-old Riley Schwarz is facing two counts of lewd and lascivious battery involving sexual activity of a victim between 12 and 16 years of age.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that deputies confronted Schwarz after the girl’s parents found a journal detailing their relationship.
The girl told deputies she and Schwarz had sex multiple times.
Deputies say Schwarz admitted to the relationship and surrendered himself to jail.
A spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol told the newspaper that Schwarz had been fired.
Online court records showed no attorney for Schwarz, who remained in jail Saturday afternoon.
