



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Mandrake Miami is an eclectic restaurant lounge on 23rd street on Miami Beach where you’ll experience a feast for your eyes as well as your palette.

A life size gold gorilla greets guests at the main bar, while a rhino monitors the dining room. From floor to ceiling not an inch is worth missing in this 5,000 square foot escape from the ordinary, that recently took home the Innovative Design Hospitality Award.

But the décor does not outshine the food which features Executive Chef Jimmy Gallagher’s wide-ranging menu of modern Asian cuisine.

A menu favorite is Mandrake’s Duck Gyoza (Japanese Potsticker) and it’s today’s Digital Bite.

INGREDIENTS FOR DUCK MIX (40 pcs)

300 gr skinless duck breast (ground or finely chopped)

3 ea garlic clove (minced)

15 gr ginger (freshly grated)

75 gr shiitake mushrooms (chopped)

25 green onion (chopped)

2.5 tbsp soy sauce

1.5 tbsp sesame oil

1 tsp cinnamon

Mix all the ingredients

INGREDIENTS FOR PONZU KAFFIR LIME LEAF SAUCE

250ml rice wine vinegar

125ml soy sauce

40ml lemon juice

0.5 tsp chili flakes

1.5 tsp kosher salt

5 ea kaffir lime leaves

1 tsp sugar

250 ml water

DIRECTIONS

Mix all the ingredients together and leave it at least 24 hours, before straining the sauce into a fine colander. The longer you leave the kaffir in the sauce the stronger the flavor.

DUCK GYOZA

1 ea gyoza skins (Available at any Asian market)

10 gr duck mix

Ponzu kaffir sauce

Place the gyoza skin in the palm of your hand, put duck mix in the center of the gyoza skin, wet the borders of the skin so they can stick to the other side. Bring the sides together but don’t press them, fold the front part five times so at the end it looks like a half moon.

Put a little oil in a non stick pan and put 5 gyozas at a time, let it crisp up and when crispy add 100 ml of water and cover for around 3 to 4 minutes, this will steam the top part of the gyoza. Lower the fire and open the pan, be careful for splashes, make sure the water has evaporated, add a little oil to crisp the gyoza again.