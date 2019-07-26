Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Fort Lauderdale yacht went up in flames Friday morning.
The 60-foot yacht, out of the water, caught fire at a marina in the 22-hundred block of Marina Bay Drive.
In video from Chopper 4, thick smoke and flames could be seen shooting into the air as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.
It’s unclear what caused the fire or whether anybody was on board.
It took firefighters some time but they were about to put the fire out.
