MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — On Friday, Vice President Mike Pence credited President Donald Trump’s economic agenda for lower unemployment rates and rising wages in Florida.
Pence made a stop in Florida to visit the Miller Electric Co. in Jacksonville.
The firm is one of 300 companies and organizations that have signed its “Pledge to America’s Workers,” one of the administration’s jobs initiatives.
Great to be in Jacksonville, Florida with @IvankaTrump to visit Operation New Hope and Miller Electric! This past year has been amazing for America’s workers with over 300 companies pledging over 12 million new opportunities and jobs! pic.twitter.com/Zz74L1KgFv
— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) July 26, 2019
Earlier, Pence met with former felons at Operation New Hope, a Jacksonville nonprofit that helps ex-convicts rebuild their lives by helping them find jobs.
Pence’s visit was meant to tout how Trump’s economic initiatives are benefiting ordinary Americans. He was accompanied by Florida Gov. Ron Desantis and the president’s daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump.
