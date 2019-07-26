



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public’s help with any information leading to the arrest of a man believed to have been involved in two separate bank jobs on Friday morning.

The first one ended up in a robbery attempt at the Regions Bank branch located at 780 Arthur Godfrey Rd at about 9 a.m.

Authorities said the man left the bank emptyhanded.

The suspect involved in that attempted robbery was wearing a light blue baseball cap and a long-sleep green shirt.

Authorities believe the same man then turned his attentions to the Ocean Bank on 501 W 41st Street at around 11:32 a.m.

This time the man got away with an undetermined amount of cash.

For that job, the wanted suspect wore a white shirt, dark sunglasses and a bright blue hat.

No injuries were reported in either case and authorities would not release the amount of money taken.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect is urged to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.