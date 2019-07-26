MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami Beach is taking extra precautions to ensure a safe weekend for the large crowds descending on the beach for the “Miami Takeover” event.

On EventBrite, the line-up boasts 3 nights of 5 great parties at 4 venues.

The three-day “Miami Takeover Experience for the New Generation of Young Urban Professional Travelers” features parties, networking and other events being heavily promoted on social media.

The kick-off event is an “All White Masquerade Party at Nikki Beach on Friday night.

There is a “Neon Glow Pool Party” at the Nautilus Hotel Pool on Saturday night, a “Splash Day Party” at the National Hotel Pool on Sunday and “The Finale After Dark” event at the Cameo night club on Sunday night.

Due to the large number of visitors in the entertainment district, the city is “implementing a comprehensive and coordinated plan to ensure visitors can enjoy the beaches, while maintaining safety and resident quality of life,” according to the City.

“A busy weekend ahead of us. We’ve been monitoring social media traffic,” said Ernesto Rodriguez with Miami Beach Police. “It’s a high impact weekend which gives all the city department the tools to go ahead and put measures in place to keep everyone safe.”

The following safety measures will be in place from Friday, July 26 through Monday, July 29.

No coolers and inflatable devices on public beach property No tents, tables, and similar structures No live or amplified music Some roads will be prohibited to non-residents Occupancy limits for different segments of the public beach If the public beach reaches occupancy limits, visitors will be turned away No drinking alcohol on public beach property



In addition, license plate readers may be used on eastbound traffic lanes of the MacArthur Causeway and on any other access points into the City. Police say license-plate readers help catch wanted criminals and track down stolen vehicles.

There are also rules to keep promoters from holding unauthorized events at South Beach bars and clubs.

These enhanced restrictions were first put into effect after a chaotic Spring Break. They were utilized quite effectively over the busy Memorial Day weekend, where shootings and crime often created a dark cloud over “Urban Beach Weekend” festivities in years past.

The City Manager also has the right to suspend or close all or part of sidewalk café operations but that suspension or closure has not been imposed at this time.