SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – A man in Southwest Miami-Dade is being detained for questioning following the shooting death of a woman.

The victim’s uncle is speaking out, saying the victim was a “good girl who worked 2 jobs.”

According to Miami-Dade Police, a 21-year-old woman was found dead in a driveway Friday morning near SW 152nd Avenue and 307th Street after responding to reports of shots being fired.

In video from Chopper 4, there is a body covered by a yellow tarp in the driveway of a home, right behind a parked car.

The victim’s uncle tells CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that her name is Winny Mendoza and she worked in the pharmacy of a Publix.

Mendoza’s uncle Angel Calderon said “We feel real bad right now. We feel real bad about what happened. She was a very good person. I don’t know why anyone would’ve done this. I have a lotta questions. I just don’t understand this. She was a student and she also worked two jobs and we were all looking forward to her birthday coming up next month in August. All I know now is that the police called me when I was in work at Publix and they said my niece have been shot. I hope they find whoever did this. This is terrible.”

Police say they don’t know if the man, who has not been identified, is connected to the shooting but add they aren’t looking for anybody else.

Police also say they have recovered a gun.

“I can’t tell you anything about that person or say if my niece had a boyfriend or say anything at all. You probably know more than we do. We are waiting for the details,” said Calderon.

Standing beside him, a woman who identified herself as Ana shed tears and said she was the victim’s aunt.

“We do not know what happened but it is really scary. My mother was inside the house when it happened. Now we need to find out from police what happened to my niece.”

Anyone with information about this case should call Miami Dade Crime stoppers at 305-471 TIPS (8477).