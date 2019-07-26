



SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Now to a weekly segment you will only see right here on CBS4.

Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

This week, we’re meeting United States Marine Domenick Santamaria.

Private First Class Santamaria enlisted in 1946 because he says he always wanted to be a Marine.

He was sent to China where originally they were to guard Japanese prisoners, but once they got there, things changed. He says they saw no prisoners. He was actually helping to distribute coal to the different bases.

“I felt I had to serve my country. I didn’t get into a fighting situation, but I felt I could still do my part. I felt that I was doing my part. I still feel that I’m a Marine today,” said Santamaria.

Private First Class Domenick Santamaria was honored at a Florida Panthers game.

With his family by his side, he proudly stood and thanked the crowd as they took to their feet for this well-deserved recognition. A proud moment for all as they honored this hero among us.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4 we would like to say thank you Private First Class Domenick Santamaria for your service and dedication to our country.