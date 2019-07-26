MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins announced the signing of wide receiver Allen Hurns on Friday.
Hurns is joining the Fins on a one-year deal worth $3 million.
Hurns, a native of Miami, played football at the University of Miami and Carol City High School.
In the NFL, Hurns has played 68 career games and started 49 of them. He has played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Dallas Cowboys.
For his career, Hurns has amassed 209 receptions for 2,964 yards and 23 touchdowns.
While playing for the Cowboys in 2019, Hurns dislocated his ankle after being tackled by a Seahawks player. Dallas would later release him on July 23.
The Fins tried out Hurns on Thursday and he was signed before Friday’s practice, the second of training camp, giving him a chance at a comeback.
Hurns said he participated in individual drills and sat out during team drills to give himself time to learn the playbook.
Miami currently has 10 active wide receivers on their training camp roster, meaning Hurns will certainly have to battle it out to get some playing time.
You must log in to post a comment.