Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The globally popular Ultra Music Festival could call Downtown Miami home once again.
The issue was brought up on Thursday during the Miami City Commission meeting.
City officials are considering bringing the three-day festival back to Bayfront Park in 2020.
People in favor of the festival say it is great for the economy, but plenty of residents showed up to voice their concerns about the noise and traffic that comes with Ultra.
This past year, Ultra was held in Virginia Key after the City of Miami terminated its contract to bring the event back to Bayfront Park.
The event proved to be a disaster, with thousands of people forced to walk across the Rickenbacker Causeway in the middle of the night.
You must log in to post a comment.