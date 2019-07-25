MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida swimming instructor who remains jailed after being accused of fondling young girls during swim lessons is now facing additional charges.

Daniel Diaz-Mejia, 20, was hit with a new count of child molestation on a seven-year-old girl, police said.

On Thursday, he appeared in bond court on the new charges.

He is accused of touching the minor inappropriately under her bathing suit.

Diaz-Mejia was originally charged after two 11-year-old girls accused him of molestation.

All incidents reportedly occurred at the Helen Sands Pool at SW 280st Street and SW 163th Avenue.

Diaz-Mejia’s attorney was not present during the bond hearing and the case was reset for the afternoon.

During questioning, Diaz-Mejia admitted to the original allegations, according to his arrest report.

He remains in jail without bond.