MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida swimming instructor who remains jailed after being accused of fondling young girls during swim lessons is now facing additional charges.
Daniel Diaz-Mejia, 20, was hit with a new count of child molestation on a seven-year-old girl, police said.
On Thursday, he appeared in bond court on the new charges.
He is accused of touching the minor inappropriately under her bathing suit.
Diaz-Mejia was originally charged after two 11-year-old girls accused him of molestation.
All incidents reportedly occurred at the Helen Sands Pool at SW 280st Street and SW 163th Avenue.
Diaz-Mejia’s attorney was not present during the bond hearing and the case was reset for the afternoon.
During questioning, Diaz-Mejia admitted to the original allegations, according to his arrest report.
He remains in jail without bond.
