MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Port Everglades will host the U.S. Navy’s Commissioning Ceremony of its newest destroyer, the USS Paul Ignatius, on Saturday and CBS4 got a sneak peek at the vessel.

It took roughly 4 years to build the 9,200 ton, more than 500-foot destroyer.

It is the newest to join the fleet and hit the waters out of Fort Lauderdale.

“I’ve seen it come from the bottom,” said Navy First Class Yeoman Krystal Pitter.

It represents a homecoming for the South Florida native, originally from Opa Locka, the commission of the ship is what she says they’ve all been waiting for.

“I’ve seen sailors come and I’ve seen sailors go with anticipation of what it’s going to be like when it’s time for us to commission and now it’s come together,” she said.

Robby Trotter is taking his first turn as a Commander, responsible for the $2.2 billion dollar warship.

“It can do multi-faceted warfare areas anywhere from air to subsurface to surface,” said Trotter.

The ship is a 67th Arleigh Burke Class Destroyer named in honor of the U.S. Secretary of the Navy Paul Ignatius who served under President Lyndon Johnson.

The ceremony is open to the public. Acting Secretary of Defense Richard Spencer will deliver an address from the ship.