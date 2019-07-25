Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was found at the bottom of the ocean Thursday afternoon off the Hillsboro Inlet.
The man was identified by authorities as 70-year-old Peter Mendez from Davie.
Police said they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mendez’s death, but said foul play was not suspected.
Mendez’s body was spotted by some recreational divers at the bottom of the ocean and contacted emergency responders.
Police said the body drifted away from the original location and was eventually spotted again by a commercial diving boat at approximately 3:50 p.m.
Mendez’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office, where an autopsy will determine the cause and manner of death.
