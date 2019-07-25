



MONROE COUNTY (CBSMiami) — A diver in the water for lobster mini-season was reportedly struck by a boat propeller Thursday in the Florida Keys.

The unidentified man was hurt around 11:00 a.m. and brought to Conch Key.

Monroe County Fire Rescue paramedics, the Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission all responded.

The man, who suffered non-life threatening injuries to his leg and/or foot, was taken to Mariner’s Hospital in Tavernier.

The man was then airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami.

Wednesday, another diver died in the water off Hillsboro Inlet. He was identified 24-hours later as 70-year-old Peter Mendez of Davie.

The recreational lobster mini-season ends Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. It’s followed by the regular commercial and recreational season, which starts Aug. 6 and runs through March 31, 2020.