



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio are reacting to the resignation of Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló.

“Ricardo Rosselló’s resignation is an opportunity for Puerto Rico to emerge from this nightmare,” Rubio said. “Now, we must turn the page and recommit to working on behalf of Puerto Ricans to ensure the people on the island do not suffer the consequences of the unacceptable actions by corrupt politicians.”

Senator Rick Scott said he supports the families of Puerto Rico. “I vowed to be their voice in the United States Senate and that will never change. I’m glad Governor Rosselló finally made the decision to resign. The conduct from the island’s leadership has been unacceptable. Today, Puerto Rico has the opportunity to move forward with new leadership. My hope and my prayer is that the new leaders focus on improving the lives of Puerto Rican families and rebuilding trust by creating jobs, improving education and enhancing security. I will always stand with the families of Puerto Rico and do everything I can in the United States Senate to fight for them.”

Rosselló announced his resignation after almost two weeks of protests demanding he step down over a corruption scandal involving offensive chat messages and government corruption that rocked the bankrupt island.