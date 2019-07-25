  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMCBS 4 News 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMLove Island
    9:00 PMBig Brother
    View All Programs
Filed Under:drug charges, Florida Man, Florida Mom, Florida News, Florida Woman, Local TV, Lottery Prize, Volusia County Sheriff's Office


DELTONA (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida mom and her son had luck on their side when they won big with a $20,000 lottery prize, but their good fortune didn’t last very long after deputies arrested them on drug charges.

Migdalia Cruz (left) and Luis Correa (right) mugshots. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff’s Office)

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies showed up with a search warrant Tuesday and found 59-year-old Migdalia Cruz and her 39-year-old son Luis Correa standing outside their house. An arrest report says Cruz was holding a box that contained three bags of drugs that tested positive for fentanyl and heroin.

Cruz told investigators they had just returned from claiming the prize from a scratch-off ticket in Orlando.

They were arrested on drug charges and Correa’s 34-year-old girlfriend Dana La Flamme was arrested on a probation violation.

Dana La Flamme mugshot (Source: Volusia County Sheriff’s Office)

Cruz was released from jail, but Correa was held on a $36,000 bond. Lawyers for the trio weren’t listed on jail records.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments