



OKEECHOBEE COUNTY (CBSMiami) – Not all deputies have to fight crime to be called heroes. Just ask a Florida deputy who made an adorable rescue on Thursday morning.

Okeechobee Sheriff deputy Tyler Ott was patrolling in Treasure Island just west of Fort Pierce, when a car in front of him suddenly stopped.

According to Ott, the driver spotted a baby owl in the middle of the street getting attacked by other birds.

Ott said the owl wasn’t able to fly, so he sprung into action to save the little guy.

He wrapped the animal in a towel and took it to nearby Arnold’s Wildlife Rehab Center.

The owl, a male, will be nurtured back to strength and once fully recovered, the rehab center said they will release him back into the wild.

Ott snapped a few photos of the cute bird before saying goodbye, and it seems he’s a little camera shy!