MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have arrested a peeping Tom accused of committing lewd acts outside a girl’s window in Hialeah.
Police said it happened Monday, in the 1400 block of W. 41st Street, shortly after midnight.
Authorities said Lazaro Riestra, 52, of Hialeah, was peering through a girl’s window while pleasuring himself when he was confronted by the girl’s father.
The arrest report says Riestra pulled a knife and swung it in the direction of the girl’s dad and then took off running.
Riestra was followed and eventually restrained by the victim until police arrived.
Police said Riestra provided them with a fictitious name and date of birth.
Riestra was transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.
He faces aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, lewd and lascivious behavior and providing false identification after the arrest.
