DAVIE (CBSMiami) – With the NFL season around the corner, the Miami Dolphins kicked off training camp Thursday morning.
The Fins first practice started a 9:40 a.m. in the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie.
First year head coach Brian Flores, who comes from the Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots, is leading his first training camp.
Flores will have a lot of important decisions to make, perhaps the one fans are most interested in seeing is who’ll be the Dolphins starting quarterback.
Right from the jump, Dolphins fans should expect to see veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick battle it out with the recently acquired Josh Rosen for the coveted position.
After Thursday’s practice, fans 12 and under will be able to get autographs from select players.
The team’s training camp schedule features 9 other open practices.
Find out more about Dolphins Training Camp 2019.
