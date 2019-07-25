



MIAMI (Hoodline) – Looking to try the best bakeries in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bakeries in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

1. The Salty Donut Wynwood

Photo: the salty donut wynwood/Yelp

Topping the list is The Salty Donut Wynwood. Located at 50 N.W. 23rd St., Suite 112, the bakery and coffee and tea spot, which offers doughnuts and more, is the most popular bakery in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,786 reviews on Yelp.

2. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop & Cafe

Photo: Stephanie F. /Yelp

Next up is Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop & Cafe, situated at 2818 N. Miami Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 767 reviews on Yelp, the bakery and patisserie/cake shop, which offers desserts and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Cielito Artisan Pops

Photo: STEPHANIE F./Yelp

Cielito Artisan Pops, a bakery and ice cream and frozen yogurt spot that offers desserts and more, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 135 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2750 N.W. Third Ave., Suite 20A to see for yourself.

4. Cindy Lou’s Cookies

Photo: Cin M./Yelp

Over in the Little Haiti, check out Cindy Lou’s Cookies, which has earned five stars out of 93 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery, which offers desserts, macarons and more, at 7320 N.E. Second Ave.

5. Flavorish Bakery

Photo: MARCO U./Yelp

Finally, there’s Flavorish Bakery, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 131 reviews. Stop by 7283 Biscayne Blvd. to hit up the bakery and coffee and tea and breakfast and brunch spot next time the urge strikes.

