Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida seafood company is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the theft of 17,000 oysters.
Pensacola Bay Oyster Co. posted photos on Instagram of more than 35 empty bags that were tossed into a wooded area along the beach in East Bay on Tuesday.
The company said it’s a “disappointment to find out someone would take it upon themselves to loot oysters.”
They asked customers to be patient as they work with police to solve the crime.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.