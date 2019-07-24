SAN JUAN (CBSMiami/CNN) – The governor of Puerto Rico could do what protesters want and resign this week.

Rumors swirled that Governor Ricardo Rosselló would step down Wednesday after more than a week of protests.

Wednesday a crowd filled the streets outside the governor’s mansion in San Juan.

They waved flags and banners as they waited for an announcement.

Demonstrators have been calling for Rosselló to resign after a series of controversial group messages between him and his inner circle went public.

Those messages included homophobic and misogynistic language as well as jokes about Hurricane Maria victims.

Puerto Rico’s public affairs secretary has not said if Rosselló will step down, only that “he is in a process of reflection and listening to people.”

