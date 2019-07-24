Comments
POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – Several rescue crews are searching for a man who fell from his boat off the Hillsboro Inlet on Wednesday morning.
The U.S. Coast Guard’s Southeast District said the incident happened about a half-mile from the inlet at around 9 a.m.
Chopper 4 was over the scene, where several boats and divers from multiple agencies could be seen engaged in the active search of the area.
Station Fort Lauderdale and Air Station Miami helicopter crews are also helping in the search.
Police said the missing man is 60-years-old.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
