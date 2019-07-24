WATCH LIVECBS News Special Report - Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller Testifies About Russia Probe
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police detectives are investigating the early-morning shooting of a woman in Miami Gardens.

Authorities said a woman, with known gang association, was shot while exiting her home in the NW 16200 block and NW 37th Place at around 6:45 a.m.

Police said the shots came from a black vehicle which approached her home and began shooting.

The woman suffered non-life threatening wounds and transported herself to an area hospital, detectives said.

CBS4 cameras captured multiple bullet-casing markers at the scene.

The casings were consistent with a high-caliber rifle.

Police said the shooting was targeted and gang-related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

