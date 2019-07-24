MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Jenny from the block is turning 50 Wednesday and J. Lo is celebrating in Miami Beach as the city proclaims this day, Jennifer Lopez Day.

Miami Beach city officials including Mayor Dan Gelber and Commissioner Michael Gongora will present the proclamation and the keys to the city to Lopez Wednesday, according to her publicist.

The location of the event was not released.

Lopez will wrap up her “It’s My Party” tour with three shows at the AmericanAirlines Arena July 25 – 27 in Miami.

Remember when 50 was considered old? Jennifer Lopez makes 50 look like 25 and she is out there living her best life to prove it.

On Tuesday, the former Fly Girl posted a video of herself on her official Instagram account showing off some killer moves with two of her back up dancers.

#MOOD… Bc tomorrow’s my birthday!!!!! #leoseason #itsmypartytour #july24 Feeling #happiness #gratitude #love,” the caption to the video read.

She also posted a boomerang video on her Instagram stories which showed her sporting a sweatsuit with the words “It’s my party” running across her backside.

Fiancé Alex Rodriguez can be seen in the boomerang as well, and he offered her some birthday love over on his Instagram account with a photo featuring the couple cuddled in bed with their children from their prior relationships.

“#HappyBirthdayJLO It’s your party, Jennifer!” the caption read. “Thank you for inviting all of us to share this special day with you.”

Lopez responded to the sweet posting, saying “I’m crying….I love our life…I love you so much… thank you my beautiful Macho…”