MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are appealing for the public’s help after they say four brazen criminals broke into a jewelry store in broad daylight, attacked and tied up the owner at gunpoint and stole thousands of dollars worth of items.

Miami police spokesman, officer Mike Vega, tells CBS4’S Peter D’Oench that it happened at 10:50 a.m. at MVJ Jewelry on the 800 block of N.W. 27th Avenue in Little Havana.

Vega says the suspects were wearing masks and at least two of them had handguns.

The store owner had been active on social media, posting a series of photos of his jewelry and saying in one post that the store had “everything you need from diamonds, wedding rings, Cuban links, custom pieces and more.”

Vega said, “The owner stated that 4 suspects came in to his business through a rear entrance to his business, punched him in the stomach, tied him up and took off with valuable items from the business.”

Miami Police detectives spent a few hours at the store searching for evidence and clues.

Vega said cops were concerned about the level of violence.

“We are concerned due to the violence used on this victim and the fact that not only did they rob him but they used physical force to tie him down and punch him and then make off with the items,” said Vega.

“We need the public’s help to provide and information that can help lead to the suspects,” said Vega.

Building owner Enrique Fajardo said he feels terrible about what happened to the store owner.

“I know this kid,” said Fajardo. “He has a wife and he has been no problems with anybody.”

“We have been open with this store about 3 months and I own a bicycle shop here and we have never had a problem here in 35 years,” he said.

The store has a number of surveillance cameras.

“We are looking for surveillance tape,” said Vega.

CBS4 reached out to the victim but he was not available.

Police so far have not released a description of the suspects.

Anyone with information that can help them should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).