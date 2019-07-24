PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police are looking for a Florida man who allegedly snuck into a community, stripped naked and began pleasuring himself in front of a security guard.

On Monday, police were called by a female security guard about a suspicious person seen at the Pierpointe community on 11900 NW 11th Street at around 3:40 a.m.

According to authorities, the suspect was wearing a blue Captain America t-shirt and hat with khaki cargo shorts.

Police said he began to act strange, while staring at the security guard, who was in her guard house.

He then approached the guardhouse, removed his shirt and shorts and started touching himself in front of the security guard, officers said.

He left the community shortly after, still in the nude, and was last seen walking westbound near Johnson Street, police said.

PPPD searched the surrounding areas, but they could not locate the suspect.

He is said to be in his late 20s to early 30s, about 6 feet tall and weighing around 200 pounds with a fade-style haircut.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200, or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.