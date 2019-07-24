



YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (CBSMiami) — Yellowstone National Park officials are looking into a shocking incident involving a bull bison, which tossed a 9-year-old Florida girl into the air when the animal charged a group of about 50 tourists and it was captured on video.

Park officials say they are looking into a video posted on Twitter that shows a bison charging the group on Monday. They say some of the tourists approached to within 5 to 10 feet of the animal over at least 20 minutes.

In the video, an adult man and a woman run away, while the little girl is thrown into the air by the bison.

The girl from Odessa, near Tampa, was taken to Old Faithful Lodge by her family for treatment by emergency personnel. She was later taken to a clinic and released.

Park officials did not disclose the extent of any injuries.

The park also says no citations have been issued and the incident is still under investigation.

It happened near Observation Point Trail, in the area of Old Faithful Geyser.

Injuries of tourists by bison and other wildlife occur regularly in Yellowstone, which gets about 4 million visitors annually.

Park officials warn people to stay at least 75 feet away from all large animals.

Male bison, called bulls, can weigh up to 2,000 pounds and run as fast as 30 miles per hour. Yellowstone is home to 4,527 bison, according to an August 2018 estimate.