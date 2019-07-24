NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) — One man is dead and two others are injured after an early morning shooting outside of a Northeast Miami-Dade strip club.

It happened outside of “The Office” Gentlemen’s Club at NE 183rd St. and 2nd Court around 2:30 a.m.

Miami-Dade Police say three men were shot. Two had to be transported to Aventura Hospital, and that is where one man succumbed to his injuries.

Officers with K-9’s scanned the parking lot.

The on-ramp to I-95 was blocked off for several hours while investigators scanned the stretch of road right in front of the club with flashlights. At least eight evidence markers were placed in the area.

The road reopened around 6:30 in the morning.

A woman who works at a nearby gas station says a few people came into the store frantically, talking about a shooting.

“That club always has problems. There are always shootings, deaths. Always something sad,” said Claudia Pastora, gas station attendant.

Other business owners in the area also agree, saying this isn’t the first time they’ve arrived to work to see a crime scene.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or the names of the people involved.