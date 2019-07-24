MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police have arrested nine individuals accused of breaking into Charles W. Flanagan High School late Monday night.

Police said it happened at around 11:52 p.m. at the school located in the 12800 block of Traft Street.

Authorities said Broward School Board Security contacted police regarding an in-progress burglary at the school.

The report said multiple masked or hooded suspects were seen inside the facility via surveillance cameras.

When officers arrived, the suspects fled the area and crossed over into C.B. Smith Park where a perimeter was established.

Police said officers eventually located all nine suspects who were hiding in the woods or in the lake.

The investigation revealed that the suspects had gained access to the school by jumping a fence and entered the school cafeteria and at least one classroom.

The suspects range in ages from 16 to 20 years old.

They are charged with burglary, trespassing school grounds and resisting arrest without violence.

It is not clear if anything was stolen or vandalism took place.