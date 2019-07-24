WATCH LIVECBS News Special Report - Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller Testifies About Russia Probe
PEMBROKE PARK (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is still trying to unravel the mystery behind a deadly shooting in Pembroke Park that left two men dead and two others hospitalized.

According to BSO spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright, a vehicle with three gunshot victims ended up at the BSO substation on Hallandale Beach Blvd. around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue paramedics then transported the gunshot victims to Memorial Regional Hospital where one victim died.

The driver of that vehicle told detectives about a confrontation at a body shop.

When police arrived at the body shop, another man was also found dead on the scene. Police said he was a mechanic.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

If you know anything about the case, call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

 

