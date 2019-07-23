MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A tropical depression off the southeast coast of Florida is moving northward between Florida and the Northwest Bahamas is not a significant threat to the the Southeast U.S. and it won’t be around for very long.
At 5:00 a.m., the National Hurricane Center in Miami says the tropical depression is located about 40 miles east northeast of West Palm Beach and about 55 miles northwest of Freeport Grand Bahama Island.
Maximum sustained winds are 35 mph.
It’s moving to the north at 12 mph and this general motion is forecast to continue through Tuesday afternoon.
Forecasters are urging people in the northwest Bahamas and on Florida’s Atlantic coast to keep an eye on the storm’s progress.
However, the the center of the depression should remain offshore the coast of the southeastern United States through Wednesday.
It is not expected to strengthen significantly and he depression is forecast to dissipate on Wednesday.
The storm system is expected to drop from 1 to 3 inches of rain across the Bahamas and parts of Florida’s Atlantic coast through Tuesday.
