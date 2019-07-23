Filed Under:I-95, Oakland Park Blvd, Traffic Alert, Truck Fire

LAUDERDALE LAKES (CBSMiami) — Three northbound lanes on I-95 near Oakland Park Boulevard are shut down following a tractor trailer fire.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car carrier with five vehicles on top caught fire shortly after 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire rescue crews put the flames out quickly but major traffic delays continue. Traffic is stopped from Davie Boulevard.

Tractor trailer caught fire on I-95 after Oakland Park Blvd. on 7/23/19. (CBS4)

Drivers should try to avoid the area.

Alternate routes include the Turnpike, Powerline Road and 441.

The driver managed to get out of the truck without injury.

