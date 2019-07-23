Comments
LAUDERDALE LAKES (CBSMiami) — Three northbound lanes on I-95 near Oakland Park Boulevard are shut down following a tractor trailer fire.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car carrier with five vehicles on top caught fire shortly after 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Fire rescue crews put the flames out quickly but major traffic delays continue. Traffic is stopped from Davie Boulevard.
Drivers should try to avoid the area.
Alternate routes include the Turnpike, Powerline Road and 441.
The driver managed to get out of the truck without injury.
