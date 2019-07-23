MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Tuesday afternoon, Miami Beach police said it had evacuated their headquarters on Washington Avenue, while bomb detection K9s “alerted to an area of their department.”

Miami-Dade police bomb squad was also responding to the scene.

Commuters were urged to avoid the area and were prompted to used Collins Avenue or Meridian Avenue as an alternative.

POLICE: Out of an abundance of caution the MBPD HQ at 1100 Washington Avenue is being evacuated. Bomb detection K9’s alerted to an area of our department. All 911 calls will be handled through our EOC, there will be NO disruption to emergency services. pic.twitter.com/UaqbY5s6wH — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) July 23, 2019

Meanwhile, City of Miami police detectives were searching for an individual they say made ‘specific threats’ against law enforcement.

“This one was specifically targetted toward the police department,” said City of Miami Police Commander Freddie Cruz.

“For us, it is very serious in nature. Our officers are vigilant.”

“Our investigations section is actively investigating to see if these threats are viable. This individual will be facing some very serious charges.”

Referring to the wanted person, Cruz said, “He threatened the safety of officers in law enforcement.”

Police said they received the threats Tuesday morning via a phone call to a 911 dispatcher.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.