MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says “it was very likely” that a person was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.

It happened near Ives Dairy Road in Northeast Miami-Dade just west of I-95.

A Fire Rescue spokesperson, Erica Benitez, said the person was walking on the sidewalk when they were struck.

The person was walked to a nearby library and paramedics rushed the person to Aventura Hospital as a trauma alert.

The person’s gender has not been released and there is no update on the person’s condition.

CBS4 News spoke to a hospital spokesperson but we have not yet received any additional information on the patient.

