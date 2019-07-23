Comments
MARGATE (CBSMiami) – The Margate Police Department has launched a new outreach program to better connect with Broward County’s autism community.
The program is called Project Autism.
Margate police and other organizations held a Touch A Truck event Tuesday morning to mark the new initiative.
“These types of events are great for the neighborhood,” said Margate Police Chief Jonathan Shaw. “It helps our officers get to know those community members who might have some of these disabilities. It also lets our officers kind of meet different members of our community.”
Margate is the second police department in Broward County to join the effort, following the autism outreach program in Fort Lauderdale.
