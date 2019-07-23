Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The vitamin and supplement store “GNC” announced it will close up to 900 stores in mall locations throughout the US.
The company announced the move during a second-quarter earnings call with analysts.
GNC’s chief financial officer said they would likely be cutting the number of stores in malls by half.
GNC has about 4,100 locations in the US and almost 60 stores in the South Florida area.
Company records show that nearly 200 stores have already closed during the first six months of 2019.
The company has not said if any of the nearly 60 stores in the South Florida area would be affected.
