MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida could be in the international spotlight next year as President Donald Trump considers using Trump National Doral to host the G7 summit.
The President’s interest in hosting the G7 summit was first reported in June by the Washington Post.
The selection process for the economic meeting of some of the world’s most powerful leaders has been narrowed down to a final few choices, including Trump’s 800-acre luxury golf resort.
This year’s 2019 G7 summit will be held in France in August and the United States is slated to host in 2020.
President Trump has hosted world leaders before at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach including China’s Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
It is not known when a final site will be chosen by the Trump administration. The G7 countries consist of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Representatives from the European Union also typically attend.
