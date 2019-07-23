FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Following a water main break last week, Fort Lauderdale residents received good news on Tuesday, when city officials lifted a boil water notice for all remaining areas of the city.
According to city officials, the following streets in the Harbour Beach, Harbour Inlet, Harbour Isles and Breakwater Surf Homes neighborhoods have had the notice lifted:
- All of South Ocean Drive from SE 20 Street North to the cul-de-sac;
- SE Seabeeze Boulevard from 1235 to the Mercedes River Bridge;
- Mayan Drive;
- Grace Drive;
- Marion Drive;
- Barbara Drive from SE 25 Avenue to S. Ocean Drive;
- Anchor Drive west of S. Ocean Drive;
- SE 26 Avenue from Anchor Drive to Inlet Drive;
- SE 26 Terrace south of Anchor Drive; and
- 2717 Harbor Beach Pkwy.
Tests for bacteria show the water is safe to drink and use, officials said.
The lift is only for Fort Lauderdale residents and the city urges Oakland Park residents to contact their city officials.
The boil water notice was issued last week after a 42-inch water main at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport was damaged by a subcontractor for FPL. The water main break affected more than 220,000 Fort Lauderdale water customers.
Customers with questions may call the City of Fort Lauderdale 24-Hour Call Center at 954-828-8000.
You must log in to post a comment.