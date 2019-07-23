DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – The woman accused of killing two people while driving drunk in Deerfield Beach earlier this year was back in a South Florida courtroom on Tuesday.
21-year-old Andrea Schneider pleaded Not Guilty to DUI Manslaughter charges.
Investigators say Schneider was driving drunk in March when she slammed into a car, killing 17-year-old Breanha Baker and her grandmother Robyn Underwood on Hillsboro Boulevard.
Michele Baker, who lost her daughter and mother in the accident, was in court for the arraignment.
“You have one life you are living and someone takes half your household. How do you deal with that?” she said.
Schneider is being held without bond and will have a hearing at a later date to see if she can be released before her trial.
