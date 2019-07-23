MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police say a man and his family were targeted in a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade a little over a month ago and authorities are still looking for at least 2 suspects involved.

On June 21, the man was in his car with several family members, including his wife who was driving northbound from their home, when three men approached the vehicle, according to police.

The victim told law enforcement he saw one of the suspects, Marlon Chiong, 21, reached for a gun and began to shoot at their vehicle.

Officers said the man told his wife to keep driving without stopping.

When the man turned around to check if his children were taking cover in the back seat, he said he recognized those involved lived in his neighborhood, Colonial Acres community along Northwest 10th Avenue.

No one was hurt during the incident.

The man found multiple bullet holes on the car and called authorities.

Using surveillance video from the victim’s home, law enforcement and the man were able to identify the suspects.

Chiong was later picked out of a photo lineup by the victim and taken to jail.

He has been charged with five counts of attempted second-degree murder and attempted shooting deadly missiles. Chiong is being held on $150,000 bond.

The other two suspects are still on the loose, but law enforcement has identified them as Jhonathan Perla, 24, and Brayan Ponce, 32.

Anyone with information about the crime or the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.