MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Broward teacher is facing several charges Tuesday after being accused of having sex with a minor.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Venorrice Wells, 31, committed a sexual assault on a minor in the back of his parked vehicle on July 11 in Lauderdale Lakes.

The arrest report indicates the victim told a friend who reported the incident to authorities.

The report also mentions Wells is listed as a teacher at Dillard High School.

The victim told police it all started when Wells placed his hand on her thigh inside the vehicle.

Wells told police the girl told him she was 19 years of age.

Wells faces two counts of unlawful sexual activity with minors and one count offense against students by authority figures.