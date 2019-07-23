Comments
PEMBROKE PARK (CBSMiami) – One person has died in a shooting that sent multiple people to the hospital.
According to BSO Fire, three people were transported to a local area hospital.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
At least one the victims appeared to end up at the Broward Sheriff’s Office substation on Hallandale Beach Boulevard after being shot a few blocks away.
BSO is not releasing any details yet about where exactly the shooting took place.
