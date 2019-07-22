Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are hoping the public can help in catching a man suspected of robbing an Uber driver at gunpoint.
It happened Friday, July 19 at the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and 80th Street.
The driver said he was parked when a man got into the car. When the driver told him, “I am off, I’m not in service,” the man pulled a gun and demanded that he hand over his belongings.
The armed man got away with the driver’s two cell phones.
WATCH SURVEILLANCE VIDEO HERE
Anyone who recognizes the armed robber is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).
You must log in to post a comment.